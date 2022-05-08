Brian McFadden regrets not being there for his eldest two daughters when they were growing up.

The Westlife star - who has Molly, 20, and Lilly-Sue, 19, with his ex-wife Kerry Katona - has admitted he was barely there when they were younger as he was often away touring with the pop group, and now looks back on those years wishing he could have been around for them more.

In an interview with Closer magazine he said: “I was only a kid myself when I had Molly and Lilly, and I was at the height of my career in Westlife then - we were literally working 365 days a year, and there was no FaceTime so I couldn’t speak to the kids.

"I could only see them when I came home. So it was a lot harder and I missed out on a lot of the stuff that I would have loved to have seen with the girls.”

Brian - who was married to Kerry from 2002 until 2006, and later tied the knot with model Vogue Williams in 2012 until their split three years later - recently became a dad again last year when he welcomed a little girl named Ruby with his fiancee Danielle Parkinson.

He revealed things are very different with his youngest girl - and he’s determined to be a hands-on father.

He added: “With Ruby, I have a lot more time so I can be at home and be a hands-on dad.

“It’s the only thing I like about modern technology, that I can speak to all my children now whenever I want - which is a luxury we didn’t have in the past.”