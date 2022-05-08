YouTube Go is closing down in August 2022.

The online video sharing giant launched its spin-off app on the Android store back in 2016 a "new way to download, watch and share videos" when offline and was eventually launched 130 countries because its main app offers a "better overall user experience."

In a blog post byTeamYouTube, the company wrote: Today, we are announcing that YouTube Go will be sunsetted beginning in August. To access YouTube, we recommend that YouTube Go users install the main YouTube app or visit youtube.com in their browsers. In comparison with YouTube Go, the main YouTube app provides a better overall user experience as well as offers features that aren’t available on YouTube Go that many have asked for - such as the ability to comment, post, create content, and use dark theme."

The post went on to note that the app was originally intended for users in areas where data and connectively was limited but YouTube has since made "improvements" to its services in those locations and reminded users to stay tuned for further updates.

The blog post continued: "When we launched YouTube Go in 2016, it was designed for viewers in locations where connectivity, data prices, and low-end devices prevented us from delivering the best experience in the main YouTube app. Since then, YouTube has invested in improvements to the main YouTube app that make it perform better in these environments, while also delivering a better user experience which is inclusive of our entire community. Specifically, we have improved performance for entry-level devices or those that watch YouTube on slower networks. We’re also building out additional user controls that help to decrease mobile data usage for viewers with limited data - so stay tuned for more updates."