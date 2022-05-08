Ross Mathews has got married.

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge and Dr. Wellingthon Garcia tied the knot on the beach at Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Saturday (07.05.22), with the destination holding special significance for the couple because it's where they first met two years ago.

However, because Ross lives in Los Angeles and his partner in New York, they had initially struggled to know where to stage the wedding.

Ross told People magazine: "It caused me such anxiety.

"But Drew Barrymore told us, 'Do it where you're supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.' So we chose the place where we first met."

The couple were delighted to have 110 guests in attendance for the wedding, including their flower girl Drew.

Ross said: "It was a destination wedding. So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would come. But 110 people came — and I'm thrilled...

"I was on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. One day we were doing a story about weddings and she asked me, 'Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?' And I'm like, 'Why? You want the gig?'

"And she was like, 'Oh! Are you asking me to be your flower girl?' I was like, 'Do you want to be?' She goes, 'Are you serious?' I'm like, 'Are you serious?' And she's like, 'I'm so serious.' So she's our flower girl!"

As well as Drew, Wellingthon's sister Racquel was pride of honour, while his dad represented the couple's parents as he walked both grooms down the aisle.

Best man was Ross' brother Eric and their nephews Evan and Andrew were ring bearers.

The couple wrote their own vows.

Ross said: I wrote mine on the train into the city, and I just started to cry. It was so overwhelming, thinking about all the things I wanted to say to him."

And at the reception, local artists performed for the guests.

Ross said: "I want live music. It was important to us to get local people to contribute to this wedding. We're there in Puerto Vallarta for a reason; we want the culture there. It'll switch to a DJ for a dance party later."