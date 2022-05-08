Graham Nash worries about the damage caused by online misinformation.

The 80-year-old star removed his music from Spotify earlier this year, after he accused the streaming platform and 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 - and Graham has now warned of the potential pitfalls of using the internet.

He explained: "One of the great things about the internet is that it gives everybody a voice, and one thing that’s f***** about the internet is that it gives everybody a voice.

"Some of the craziest people are using their voices for the strangest reasons. There’s an incredible amount of disinformation and misinformation going on, particularly with Joe Rogan and Spotify.

"When he puts on people that say: ‘You shouldn’t be wearing a mask’ and ‘You shouldn’t be getting these vaccinations because they’re putting seeds of information into your DNA…’ C’mon!"

Graham doesn't have any regrets about taking his music off the platform.

He told The Independent: "It’s a f****** virus and we’re trying to deal with it, you know? So yeah, I was happy to take my music off there."

Graham joined his former bandmate Neil Young in taking his music off Spotify, in protest over the spread of misinformation.

The Crosby, Stills, Nash Young singer said at the time: "Having heard the COVID disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend Neil Young and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service.

"There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous."