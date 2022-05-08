Leah Remini is celebrating finishing her first semester of college.

The 51-year-old actress insisted it's "never too late" to turn to education, after she sat her first final exams at New York University (NYU).

Leah - who was a member of the Church of Scientology before she left the organisation in 2013 - wrote on Twitter: "Going to college for the first time at 51 after living most of my life in a cult and only having an 8th grade education hasn't been easy.

"But I took my first NYU final exams this week and I'm glad I decided to educate myself.

"It's never too late. It's tough, but it's worth it. (sic)"

Leah is working towards earning a degree in Liberal Arts, and the actress previously shared her admissions letter on Instagram.

She said: "I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys. For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn't value an education, this is a very big day for me. This didn't come easy."

Leah feels she's now reclaiming control over her own life after leaving the Church of Scientology.

The 'King of Queens' star explained: "This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology. It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age ..."