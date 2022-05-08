Jason Oppenheim still feels "upset" over his split from Chrishell Stause.

The 45-year-old real estate broker and Chrishell, 40, called time on their romance in December, but Jason is still struggling to move on from their break-up.

A source explained: "Their break-up was very painful for Jason and he doesn't even like to talk about it."

Chrishell is currently dating Australian singer G Flip, and Jason is said to have mixed feelings about her new romance.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's not mad at Chrishell and he is happy for her from a friend standpoint, but he is just really hurt. He has been feeling upset since they broke up, and that's how he still feels."

Chrishell previously admitted that her romance with Jason caught her by surprise.

The 'Selling Sunset' star confessed to feeling shocked when their friendship took a romantic turn.

In her memoir 'Under Construction', Chrishell said: "One night when we were out, we kissed. What could have ended up with us laughing and saying, ‘What were we thinking?' instead kicked off my first relationship where I've felt like I can be 100 percent myself."

Chrishell and Jason ended their romance in December, after the book was written.

But the actress revealed in the memoir how her relationship with Jason differed from her past romances.

She shared: "There was nothing romantic between Jason and me for the longest time. Through working with him every day, I developed a huge amount of respect for him.

"Jason was there for every break-up I had, and every bad day, and we became close through all those conversations. He became my best friend. I also never tried to impress him, except maybe for closing deals at work. Talking to Jason became comfortable and comforting."