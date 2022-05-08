Celine Dion has expressed her support for Ukrainian mothers amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The 54-year-old singer - who has sons Rene-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson with her late husband Rene Angelil - has taken to social media on Mother's Day (08.05.22) to express her solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Alongside a photo of her three sons, Celina wrote: "This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe… and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life.

"These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families [heart emoji] Celine Xx (sic)"

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker previously admitted that motherhood has brought her more joy than anything else in her life.

During an interview in 2013, she said: "I’ve worked hard for nearly 30 years and I feel like only now is it paying off in terms of happiness. But the only reward that would mean anything to me is my children. There’s nothing that can top being a mother."

Celine - whose husband Rene died in 2016 - also revealed she would've loved to have had a baby girl.

She shared: "I would like more but I don’t know if it could happen.

"I want the twins and me to have quality time. It’s selfish to keep wanting more, although I would love a girl. Imagine all the shopping, the jewellery, the shoes, the dresses I could give to her."