Tom Felton was "desperate" to become a violinist as a child.

The 34-year-old actor is the youngest of four brothers, and he's recalled how his mother made every effort to ensure they could all follow their passions.

Tom - who is best-known for playing Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - explained: "A few months before acting, I was desperate to be a violinist. She worked nights stacking shelves, days doing all sorts, to make sure we were always told yes."

Tom's dad was a civil engineer, and he would spend a lot of time away from home.

Now, the actor appreciates that his mum "changed everything in her life" so that he could become a star.

He told the Observer newspaper: "That first job was for a Commercial Union advert filmed over two weeks across America. Mum just changed everything in her life to make sure I could do it."

Tom got his big break as an actor when he joined the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

But, at the time of his audition, Tom wasn't actually a fan of J. K. Rowling's books.

He shared: "I was also one of the only ones who had no idea what Harry Potter was at the time. Anyone could try out for it, so many excited kids went along who loved the books deeply."

Tom now believes he was actually cast in the film franchise because he was so "nonchalant" about the opportunity.

He explained: "I reckon I got the part because I was nonchalant and had no idea what anyone was on about. Wizards in cupboards under the stairs? And with three older brothers, you learn to be confident quickly.

"I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognised this slight disinterest and arrogance in me, which he thought could work for Malfoy."