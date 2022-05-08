Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mother's Day by sharing the first public photo of her baby girl.

The 39-year-old actress and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed baby Malti Marie via a surrogate in January, and Priyanka has now shared a snap of her daughter on Instagram.

The Hollywood star - whose baby was born prematurely - wrote: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

Priyanka has admitted to being relieved that her daughter is home, after she spent so many weeks in hospital.

The actress also thanked the doctors and nurses who have cared for her baby girl.

Priyanka - who has been married to Nick since 2018 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad***. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Nick has also taken to social media to wish his wife a happy Mother's Day.

He wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day. (sic)"