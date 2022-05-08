Shanina Shaik feels "ready" for motherhood.

The 31-year-old model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan, and Shanina has taken to Instagram to look forward to the challenge.

Shanina wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend. (sic)"

Shanina is learning more and more about motherhood with every passing week.

The brunette beauty - who was born in Melbourne, Australia - continued: "As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails. I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It's a feeling that I've never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you."

Shanina hailed her own mother as "an amazing woman" who has "set the bar high".

And the model now wants to match her mum's standards over the coming years.

Shanina wrote on Instagram: "I want to raise you as she raised me; to be kind, caring, thoughtful and to be the best version of yourself. I want to guide you to dream big and work hard, to live your life with passion and to reach your goals, no matter what they are. I want you to know that no matter what life throws at you, you can count on me to be there for you."