Paris Hilton has spoken out about "toxic" social media filters and insisted unrealistic standards of beauty are harmful to young people.

The hotel heiress, 41, gave her thoughts on platforms like Instagram which have picture editing tools and admitted she is worried about the impact they have on the youth of today.

Speaking on US TV show 'The Sunday Project, Paris told host Lisa Wilkinson: "I can't imagine being 12, 13-years-old and seeing these beauty standards that are not real, and using the filters all the time.

"I think in some ways it can be very toxic. It's just ... I don't know. I think it's not really good for someone's mind at that age."

Paris, who has 18 million followers on Instagram, also spoke about her ditzy blonde persona which she has insisted is just a character she has been putting on since starring in reality TV show 'The Simple Life' back in 2003.

When asked if people "underestimate" her, she replied: "If they don't know me, definitely.

"I played that character from 'The Simple Life' for so long in the public eye ... I always love being underestimated. I love proving people wrong.

"I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one."

Paris previously opened up about her life in the spotlight in a candid YouTube documentary called 'This Is Paris' which was released in 2020.

In the film, she spoke about painful subjects including her experiences at school, her infamous sex tape and her public persona.

Paris explained she had spent years putting on a baby voice for the cameras and insisted the world has never real known the real her.

She said: "This entire time, I have been playing a character, so the world has never truly known who I am.

"The real me is someone who is actually brilliant. I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just really good at pretending to be one.

"I don't want to be remembered for some airhead, but the businesswoman I am."

She had previously shown off her "real voice" in an appearance on America's 'Today' show in 2016, telling the hosts: "This is actually my real voice.

"My other voice – you know, that 'Simple Life' kind of baby voice that I used to use. I actually have a low voice in real life."