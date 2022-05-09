Dave Annable's wife Odette Annable has announced she's pregnant.

The 'Brothers and Sisters' star's spouse confirmed the happy news on Mother's Day in the US on Sunday (08.05.22) and revealed it had been a "very long journey" to have baby number two.

The couple filmed a video which showed them telling their six-year-old daughter Charlie she is going to be a big sister.

Dave shared the post on Instagram, writing: "I guess it’s not traditional to give your kid a gift on Mother’s Day. *Exceptions do apply.

"What a beautiful way to celebrate @odetteannable, the soon to be mama of 2. We certainly know Charlie is excited.(sic)"

Odette, 36, added on her own page: "“It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful. A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed."

In the clip, Charlie is seen finding an ultrasound picture taped to a doll, with Dave explaining to her: "We took that picture today. That’s inside mommy’s belly.”

In her own post, Odette told fans about her painful journey to becoming a mum again, revealing the couple went through fertility treatment and suffered three devastating miscarriages.

In an Instagram Story post, she explained: "3 miscarriages, failed IUI, failed IVF.

"It’s been an emotional ride, but we kept going and now we are here."

She later added a picture of her baby bump and sent her thought to all the other women out there who have gone through similar experiences.

Odette wrote: "Thank you for all the baby love. Happy to share with you all.

"For all the mamas out there — I see you. For anyone who’s lost their mother - my heart is with you. And for anyone going through infertility - I’m here for you! I will share as many resources as I know and please know that you are not alone."

The couple met on the set of 'Brothers and Sisters' when Odette joined as a love interest for Dave's character and went on to marry in 2010.