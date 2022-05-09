Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have called off their divorce.

The 37-year-old country singer's spouse filed to end their four-year marriage in February but last month she asked the court to dismiss the case and a judge signed off on the request, TMZ reports.

The news comes a week after Sam was spotted wearing his wedding ring again while on stage in Florida, while witnesses in Franklin, Tennessee, have reported seeing the pair walking their dog together and so it is believed they have decided to give their marriage another try as they are preparing to welcome a baby girl into the world later this month.

When she first filed for divorce, Hannah sparked confusion as she withdrew the paperwork just hours later but she then refiled the petition in a different county in Tennessee after getting the jurisdiction wrong.

In her original filing, Hannah accused the 'Take Your Time' singer of "inappropriate marital" behaviour and adultery and declared Sam was "guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper”.

She added: "All hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.”

The pair - who married in 2017 - hadn't publicly announced they were expecting a baby but Hannah's documents noted she is due to give birth in May and asked for her to be named the primary residential guardian of their child.

She also sought child support and “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony and alimony in [the] future”.

The paperwork suggested the pair have a pre-nuptial agreement in place because Hannah requested “the parties [to] be awarded their respective separate property."

Last summer, the 'House Party' singer revealed he and Hannah were trying for a baby.

He said in July 2021: “We’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now, and I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later."