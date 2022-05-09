Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have set a wedding date - but won't make it public.

The 28-year-old actor got engaged to the 'Toxic' hitmaker last September after seven years of dating and he's now revealed they know when they will be tying the knot, but they are determined to keep their plans secret until after the big day.

Sam took to Instagram to pay tribute to Britney - who is pregnant with his first child and has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - on Mother's Day in the US on Sunday (08.05.22) and shared the news.

He wrote: “Our lives has been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen.

"Also The big day has been set! But nobody will known until the day after.(sic)"

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old singer suggested she's already got her bridal outfit ready as she shared a photo of her cat sitting on her lace veil.

She captioned her post: "Introducing Wendy [cat emoji]!!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress [bride emoji] !!!(sic)"

Sam recently admitted his proposal to Britney after seven years of dating was "way overdue".

He admitted: “It was the right time four years ago, maybe. It’s way overdue.”

While the 'Black Monday' actor didn't want to share any details about his "extravagant" proposal, he teased he and the 'Lucky' singer were alone apart from their dogs.

He said': “It was very extravagant, and it was surprising. I did it in the best way possible, but it’s something you’ve got to keep secret. Some things you have to keep between us.”

The 'PBC' star presented Britney with a four-carat diamond engagement ring, which was inscribed with the word 'lioness', his nickname for her, and Sam was determined to buy the ring himself.

He explained: “I wanted to work and pay for it because, you know, a lot of celebrities get it for free for advertisement and stuff. I said, ‘I want it to mean something, and I want it to mean [something] from a working man."