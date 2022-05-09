Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson sent flowers to her mum Kris Jenner for Mother’s Day.

The couple's on/off relationship has come to an end again after the sports star admitted to fathering a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

However, Tristan seems to be keen to keep Khloe's family on side as he sent her mum Kris a large bouquet of white and pink roses to mark Mother's Day in America on Sunday (08.05.22).

Kris, 66, was thrilled with the gift and shared a picture on her Instagram page, writing: "Thank you!!! Love you."

The basketball player did not share a public tribute to Khloe, the mother of his four-year-old daughter True, on the big day like he has in previous years.

Khloe was recently seen gushing about reviving her romance with Tristan on a recent episode of the family's new reality show 'The Kardashians'.

In the show, she was seen praising her ex and sharing her hope that they could give the relationship another go.

She said: "We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot.

"There’s just been a lot of effort on his part."

Praising his parenting, she continued: "He’s a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It’s so great to see that joy on her face.

"When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together."

However, they'd parted ways again by the time the episode aired and Khloe joked about the split when she was live-tweeting during the broadcast.

In a post on the social media site, Khloe quipped: "Well we know how this aged."

The scenes are believed to have been filmed in October, and just months later it was revealed that Tristan was to be a dad again, with Maralee giving birth to son Theo in December.

Tristan later confirmed the paternity on social media as he apologised to the Good American co-founder for the "heartache" and "humiliation" he had caused.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"