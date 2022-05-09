Will Young knew he couldn't "save" his twin brother.

The 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker's sibling Rupert took his own life in August 2020 following a long battle with alcoholism and depression and the 43-year-old singer revealed he'd reported his brother as a trespasser and thrown him out of his house just a week before his sad passing but he insisted he'd done all he could to help.

Will said: “At the end, he would be drinking 24 hours a day. You’ve got this monster who’s not moving. So the only thing was to throw him out but also to be aware he might end up killing himself. I was OK with everything I’d done to try to help him...

“I had a big moment where I realised I couldn’t save him and that brought a whole lot of grief."

Will also revealed he hit Rupert the last time he saw him.

He added: “I don’t have a problem with that because he deserved that.”

Rupert had moved in with his famous brother in 2016, and the 'Evergreen' singer was effectively his carer.

He recalled in upcoming Channel 4 documentary 'Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert': “My day would start. Either he was sick or he would have peed on the sofa, so I’d have to clear that up, then go get more beers and codeine because he was addicted to painkillers.”

Rupert had managed to get sober for three years, and his brother had his initials tattooed on his arm to mark the milestone and to show how "proud" he was.

He added: "I do think it meant a lot to him."

But after breaking up with his girlfriend, Rupert hit the bottle again.

Will said: “Rupert piled shame on top of shame because he’d let me down again.”

Rupert was admitted to hospital after threatening to jump off Westminster Bridge, but managed to discharge himself before taking his own life at the same location three days later.

The former 'Pop Idol' winner hopes sharing their story will help other people.

He said: "It’s important to tell my story, to tell Rupert’s story, to tell my family’s story and to tell the story of 20 years living with my twin, who was an alcoholic. Other people will be experiencing this and I don’t want them to feel alone.”