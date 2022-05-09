John Travolta marked Mother's Day in the US on Sunday (08.05.22) by sharing a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston.

The 'Grease!' actor and his children, Ella, 22, and Benjamin, 11, were left devastated when the actress died of cancer in 2020 and the 68-year-old star reflected on how much they still miss her in an Instagram post at the weekend.

He wrote: "We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day."

Alongside the message, he added a video featuring a photo montage set to the tune of 'That Face' by Barbara Streisand.

The pictures included a shot of the couple's wedding in Paris, France in 1987 as well as images of the pair in happier times and images of their three kids.

The clip ended with the words: "From me, To you. Happy Mother's Day ... With all my love, Johnny."

John and Kelly - whose son Jett died in 2009 after suffering a seizure aged 16 - met on the set of 1989 movie 'The Experts' and they went on to make more films together including 'From Paris with Love' and 'Battlefield Earth'.

Kelly spent two years secretly battling cancer before she died aged 57 at the family's home in Florida.

The 'Pulp Fiction' star announced the news in a statement released online, mourning the loss of his beloved wife.

John wrote at the time: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many ... Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

The actor opened up about the devastating loss in a heartfelt interview last year.

He said: "I felt so saturated with everyone's sadness that I didn't know what to do.

"The first thing you should do when you experience grief is to go to a place where you can live your mourning, without any interference. If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is everyone around me sunk.

"The most important thing you can do to help someone else when they are grieving is to allow them to experience it and not complicate it with yours."