Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch an Xbox Game Pass streaming device and smart TV app within the "next 12 months".

The extension to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service was previously hinted at by Xbox boss Phil Spencer in 2020.

He said: "I think you’re going to see lower-priced hardware as part of our ecosystem, when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud."

He also claimed it will be heading to smart TVs.

And now, GamesBeat reports that "people familiar with the plans" have said that Samsung smart TVs could be the first device to work with a puck or stick similar to the Roku or Amazon Fire TV stick and a dedicated app.

Gamers would also need an Xbox wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play the many Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One titles on the cloud.

There's no official word from Microsoft at this time.