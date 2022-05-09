WWE has teased a new wrestling-based RPG game is set to be announced "soon".

During a recent financial call, WWE chief brand manager Stephanie McMahon announced the existence of a new game in the "role-playing game space", while she acknowledged the company's interest in the metaverse.

McMahon said: "We continue to see strength in the performance of our mobile games with 2K and Scopely, SuperCard and Champions.

"[WWE] recently signed a new deal in the role-playing game space that will be announced soon. We also continue to evaluate the metaverse, both walled garden environments that already exist as well as decentralised properties, look to hear more in the coming months."

McMahon also hailed the return of the 'WWE 2K' series this year, after they put it on hold in 2021.

She said: "After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners that take to interactive, listen to our customers and fans and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations.

"'WWE 2K22' was a commercial and critical success with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history with over 5.6m hours viewed on Twitch to date."

'WWE 2K22' was released - the successor to 2019's 'WWE 2K20' - was released on March 11, 2022, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

McMahon vowed: "Gaming is a priority for WWE to reach our next-gen audience with over 80 per cent of WWE's audience self-identifying as gamers."