The 'Gotham Knights' listing on the PlayStation Store suggests it will support up to four players.

Despite WB Montréal previously stating that the much-delayed 'Batman' game will only have two-player co-op, the change to the listing has got gamers talking.

As spotted on Reddit, it claims that the title “supports up to four online players with PS Plus,” or just “four network players”.

The game was set to be released in 2021, but the studio confirmed they would be taking "more time" to give fans the "best possible experience".

And it may be the case that they decided to make the change from two to four player in the process, though there is no official word from WB Montréal at the time of writing.

In a statement in March last year, the company said: "'Gotham Knights' will now launch worldwide in 2022.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.

"Thank you for amazing fans for your tremendous support of 'Gotham Knights'. We look forward to showcasing more for the game in the coming months."

Only last month did the game - which is an original story from the studio behind 'Batman: Arkham Origins' - get an official release date of October 25 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Players can choose to play Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin or Red Hood.