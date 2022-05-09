Ian Goodfellow has quit has job as Director of Machine Learning at Apple because of the company's "return to office" policy.

The tech giant behind the iPhone and the iPad had initially shut down its offices and encouraged its staff to work at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic but has reportedly stepped down from the role after three years after believing plans to return to the office three days a week did not offer enough "flexibility."

A tweet posted by The Verge read: "Ian Goodfellow, Apple’s director of machine learning, is leaving the company due to its return to work policy. In a note to staff, he said “I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team.” He was likely the company’s most cited ML expert."

Prior to his stint at Apple, Goodfellow worked for Google as a senior staff research scientist and is also known for his work on Generative Adversarial Networks.

It comes just over a month after after Apple CEO Tim Cook explained that a pilot return-to-work policy would be tested out from April, with the full programme set to run from May 23rd.

Back in March, he said: "Employees will come in twice a week, with the full hybrid pilot — where workers will come into the office on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and work flexibly on Wednesday and Friday — would go into effect May 23rd. The timing may vary from office to office depending on local conditions.

"For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives. For others, it may also be an unsettling change. I want you to know that we are deeply committed to giving you the support and flexibility that you need in this next phase."