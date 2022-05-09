Disney is to launch a new voice assistant with Amazon's Alexa.

The mass media franchise has teamed up with tech giant Amazon to create their own version of the flagship voice assistant to be launched in Walt Disney World resorts later this year and can be operated in a similar vein to the Amazon Alexa.

In a blog post, Disney said: "There’s a magical new digital voice assistant ready to bring Disney characters and stories to life called “Hey Disney!” Using Alexa technology for supported Echo devices, you’ll be able to ask all the useful questions – weather forecasts, set timers and alarms, etc. – and get answers from more than 25 popular characters including Mickey Mouse, Olaf, Rocket and Groot, Princess Tiana and many more. Plus, when you stay at select Disney Resort hotels, you can use “Hey Disney!” to learn helpful information about your vacation, order room amenities and more. Wondering when the next bus to EPCOT leaves or need to request more towels for your room? Just ask the Disney Magical Companion, a new character who will interact with you via “Hey Disney!”

The corporation - which has several theme parks across the world based on its beloved characters and movies - went on to explain that the feature will be rolling out in "select" hotel rooms at Walt Disney World resort in Florida, Orlando to help mark its 50th anniversary and will be available for purchase to users of the Amazon Alexa.

The post added: "‘Hey Disney!’ will begin rolling out in select Disney Resort hotel guest rooms across Walt Disney World later this year as part of our 50th anniversary celebration. Access will be offered as an optional, complimentary feature during guest stays. “Hey Disney!” will also be available for purchase for supported Echo devices via the Alexa Skills store, inviting Disney fans to make every day at home more magical!"