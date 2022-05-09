'Selling Sunset''s new realtor Chelsea Lazkani has insisted the property deal that landed her a regular slot on the show was all real.

The estate agent is the latest addition to the cast of the Netflix reality show after landing a coveted job at the Oppenheim Group, run by twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

She got the job after making a deal with Jason to land a buyer for one of his properties and in the show he was seen making a call to the client to confirm the offer she'd pulled in.

Many fans were convinced the deal was faked to get Chelsea into the TV show's cast - but she has denied the speculation.

She told Vulture.com: "Any deal that you see on the show are real deals hounded by us as agents.

"That’s why you see some agents doing business and some agents not doing business. If it was in any way not accurate, we would all be killing it.

"I was literally poaching all my clients, all my previous clients, because I knew I had to bring something to the table or my seat at the O Group wouldn’t be guaranteed."

During the chat, Chelsea - who has children Maddox and Melia with husband Jeff Lazkani - also opened up about her worries about joining such a high-profile TV show, admitting she felt anxious about whether she'd be able to keep her home life private but she was keen to offer representation to women of colour.

She added: "There were loads of concerns, some anxiety. My husband and I have remained private most of our life.

"I love real estate, and I know there is a lack of representation in my respective field. I wanted to have a platform to showcase how women of colour can really succeed in this industry to encourage other minorities to get into it.

"There’s power in numbers. Because there was that overarching bigger message, it was a no-brainer."