Ciaran Hinds joked an intimacy co-ordinator has "sexed up" his family.

The 69-year-old actor shares a sex scene with his real life wife Hélène Patarot in new TV series 'The Dry' and not only was it an "odd" experience for them to have a specialist on set to guide them through the raunchy moment, it was made even more surreal by the fact the same expert had worked with their daughter Aoife when she filmed 'Normal People'.

Ciaran said: “The odd thing is that we had an intimacy co-ordinator on set.

"“You talk about how to deal with sexual situations and sexual issues, and how to feel comfortable together on set. She knew that we were married and said that we probably wouldn’t need any supervision.

"And indeed Hélène had the time of her life, having such a laugh at it.

"But the curious thing was that the intimacy co-ordinator had been the intimacy co-ordinator for Aoife, too, on 'Normal People'. So basically she has sexed up the whole family.”

Meanwhile, Ciaran was seated alongside his 'Belfast' co-star Dame Judi Dench at this year's Oscars and they had a good view of Will Smith lashing out at Chris Rock.

The former 'Game of Thrones' star admitted he and Judi initially thought the moment had been "staged" but soon realised emotions were genuinely running high as a result of the comic's joke about the 'King Richard' actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He told The Times' Saturday Review:“Myself and Dame Judi were parked up quite close.

“And time seemed to stop for about five seconds, and we couldn’t quite believe our own eyes. It was just frozen, time. But then the atmosphere in the room changed and that’s what brought you back to reality.

"From where we sat, for a moment it looked like it could’ve been part of a routine or something staged. But then I saw Chris Rock and the look in his eyes and I thought, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no! This has all gone a bit off-piste. We’re off script now.’ ”