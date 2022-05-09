Anthony Anderson has graduated from university after returning to finish his degree.

The 'Black-ish' star dropped out of college as a youngster due to financial reasons, but was inspired to return to school after his son Nathan was accepted into Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Anthony, 51, has now completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree and posted an inspiration message celebrating his success, declaring: "It's never too late".

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "To quote Biggie, 'IT WAS ALL A DREAM!' Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now.

"It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts!

"Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!(sic)"

Anthony went on to thank all those who had helped him on his journey, including Phylicia Rashad, the current Dean of Howard University's Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, and his son Nathan.

He added: "It takes a village. Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning! HU! ... "

Anthony previously opened up about his decision to return to education in 2018 and his hope of graduating alongside his son.

The TV star said: "I was paying for college myself, and I ran out of money after my junior year.

"I've been speaking to the university ... about creating a curriculum that I can take online, and at home, and do some practical classes on campus so I can walk with my son [Nathan] in 2022.

"So I have four years to finish one year of college."