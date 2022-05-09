'A Strange Loop', 'MJ' and 'Paradise Square' lead the nominations for the Tony Awards 2022.

The prestigious ceremony returns to New York's Radio City Music Hall on June 12, with 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose set to host proceedings.

Michael R. Jackson's musical 'A Strange Loop' earned the most nods with 11 to its name, while 'MJ', the jukebox musical featuring the music of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, based on the book by Lynn Nottage, and 'Paradise Square', followed closely behind with 10 nominations apiece.

Major stars, including Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster ('The Music Man'), Billy Crystal ('Mr. Saturday Night'), and Sam Rockwell ('American Buffalo') landed acting nods.

Notably, Daniel Craig's turn as Macbeth was absent from the list, however, his co-star Ruth Negga landed a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her part as Lady Macbeth.

Elsewhere, 'The Lehman Trilogy' leads the play categories, earning eight nods, with leading males Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester all nabbing nominations.

Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry announced this year's nominees on Monday (09.05.22).

The 2022 Tony Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+

An abridged list of the 2022 Tony nominations:

Best Play

'Clyde’s'

'Hangmen'

'The Lehman Trilogy'

'The Minutes'

'Skeleton Crew'

Best Musical

'Girl From The North Country'

'MJ'

'Mr. Saturday Night'

'Paradise Square'

'Six: The Musical'

'A Strange Loop'

Best Revival of a Play

'American Buffalo'

'for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf'

'How I Learned to Drive'

'Take Me Out'

'Trouble in Mind'

Best Revival of a Musical

'Caroline, or Change'

'Company”

'The Music Man'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, 'The Lehman Trilogy'

Adam Godley, 'The Lehman Trilogy'

Adrian Lester, 'The Lehman Trilogy'

David Morse, 'How I Learned to Drive'

Sam Rockwell, 'American Buffalo'

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, 'Lackawanna Blues'

David Threlfall, 'Hangmen'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, 'The Skin of Our Teeth'

LaChanze, 'Trouble in Mind'

Ruth Negga, 'Macbeth'

Deirdre O’Connell, 'Dana H.'

Mary-Louise Parker, 'How I Learned to Drive;

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, 'Mr. Saturday Night'

Myles Frost, 'MJ'

Hugh Jackman, 'The Music Man'

Rob McClure, 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

Jaquel Spivey, 'A Strange Loop'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, 'Caroline, or Change'

Carmen Cusack, 'Flying Over Sunset'

Sutton Foster, 'The Music Man'

Joaquina Kalukango, 'Paradise Square'

Mare Winningham, 'Girl From The North Country'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, 'Hangmen'

Chuck Cooper, 'Trouble in Mind'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 'Take Me Out'

Ron Cephas Jones, 'Clyde’s'

Michael Oberholtzer, 'Take Me Out'

Jesse Williams, 'Take Me Out'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, 'Clyde’s'

Rachel Dratch, 'POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive'

Kenita R. Miller, 'for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf'

Phylicia Rashad, 'Skeleton Crew'

Julie White, 'POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive'

Kara Young, 'Clyde’s'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, 'Company'

Sidney DuPont, 'Paradise Square'

Jared Grimes, 'Funny Girl'

John-Andrew Morrison, 'A Strange Loop'

A.J. Shively, 'Paradise Square'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, 'Girl From The North Country'

Shoshana Bean, 'Mr. Saturday Night'

Jayne Houdyshell, 'The Music Man'

L Morgan Lee, 'A Strange Loop'

Patti LuPone, 'Company;

Jennifer Simard, 'Company'

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, 'The Skin of Our Teeth'

Camille A. Brown, 'for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf'

Sam Mendes, 'The Lehman Trilogy'

Neil Pepe, 'American Buffalo'

Les Waters, 'Dana H.'

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, 'A Strange Loop'

Marianne Elliott, 'Company'

Conor McPherson, 'Girl From The North Country'

Lucy Moss Jamie Armitage, 'Six: The Musical'

Christopher Wheeldon, 'MJ'

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, 'POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive'

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, 'Skeleton Crew'

Es Devlin, 'The Lehman Trilogy'

Anna Fleischle, 'Hangmen'

Scott Pask, 'American Buffalo'

Adam Rigg, 'The Skin of Our Teeth'

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, 'Flying Over Sunset'

Bunny Christie, 'Company'

Arnulfo Maldonado, 'A Strange Loop'

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, 'MJ'

Allen Moyer, 'Paradise Square'