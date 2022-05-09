Perrie Edwards has hinted she's eager to get engaged.

The Little Mix singer - who has son Axel, eight months, with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - and her bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock helped a couple get engaged at their concert at Manchester's AO arena on Saturday night (08.05.22).

And the 28-year-old star confessed to the crowd that she was "ever so slightly jealous" of the couple.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Perrie said: "I'm ever so slightly jealous, just saying. Honestly guys, I love love."

An emotional Jade added: "What a moment. How am I going to sing now?"

The girls - who will embark on an extended hiatus after their final night of the 'Confetti' farewell run at The O2 on Sunday (15.05.22) - were performing 'Secret Love Song' when the proposal took place.

Perrie and the Liverpool midfielder, also 28, have been dating since 2017.

Meanwhile, Alex recently hailed Perrie "the best mum" to their little boy on her first Mother's Day in March.

He captioned a black-and-white snap of his partner and the newborn: "The first one is always special… Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum my lil man could ever have wished for! @perrieedwards."

Shortly after Axel was born, Perrie revealed her son arrived into the world three weeks early.

Sharing a video of her dad helping the couple get their son's nursery ready for his arrival on her Instagram Story, Perrie wrote: "One man surrounded by 20 boxes!

"It was a family affair getting the nursery ready for the little man's arrival."

Alongside another clip of her partner building furniture the day before Axel made his entrance, she added: "I can't believe he came the day after we put up the furniture #ThreeWeeksEarly."

Days earlier, Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne and her soccer player fiancé, Andre Gray, welcomed twins into the world on August 16, 2021.