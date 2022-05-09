Sherri Shepherd is “truly concerned” about Wendy Williams.

The ‘30 Rock’ star responded to comments made by the former 'the Wendy Williams Show' host about her refusal to watch Sherri’s new talk show on Instagram Live with rapper Fat Joe - which will replace Wendy's old show - by saying she understands Wendy is in her pain and is “going through a lot”

On an Instagram Live on her on Saturday (07.05.22), the 55-year-old talk show host said: “I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that’s OK. You know, I understand.”

“She’s going through a lot. I’m truly concerned for her.”

In February, the production company Debmar-Mercury announced that Sherri would be stepping in for Wendy permanently after the regular host had been out since September last year.

In Wendy’s broadcast to fans, she called Sherri’s show “really not my thing”.

She said: “I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing. Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time.”

Wendy also admitted that she loved “everyone hosting it” since her absence, which has included Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Sherri, but wishes that the 51-year-old rapper was the final choice.

The 57-year-old television personality said: “I love everyone hosting it, bt if I only had one person, I wish you [Fat Joe] only did that. Always. And then I come back and whenever I wanna fly away someplace else for a little while, then you do it again. I love you two [Remy Ma], or just her or just you.”

Wendy also gave an update on her financial situation as she only has access to “two dollars” as “everything is frozen”.

She said: “I know what kind of money I have. Unfortunately, I only have two dollars and nothing else. Everything is frozen and some people are involved with this and so that’s what I’m doing right now.”