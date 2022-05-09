Harry Styles used to think he “didn’t need” to go to therapy.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker has now changed his mind and believes talking to someone about your thoughts and feelings doesn’t mean you are “broken”.

The 28-year-old pop star told Better Homes Gardens: "I thought it meant that you were broken. I wanted to be the one who could say I didn't need it."

Harry added that going regularly to see a therapist has let him “open up rooms” in him that he did not know he had within him and can be let his feelings be more honest after “emotionally coast[ing]” through his days.

The ‘As It Was’ singer thinks authentically going through his peaks and troughs mentally is the “most alive you can be”.

Harry said: "I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be. Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there's no way, I don't think, to feel more alive than that."

The Grammy winner shared how he felt similarities between him and musician Billie Eilish - who dropped her first single ‘Ocean Eyes, aged 15 - and how he came to terms not no longer being one of the “young guys”.

Harry said: "She was so much younger than I am, and, when I was in the band, we were always the young guys. When I did my first solo thing, I was still like the young guy. I'm not like an old man now, but she's just a different generation.

"You can't win music. It's not like Formula One. I was like, in my lifetime, there will be 10 more people who burst onto the scene in that way, and I'm only going to get further away from being the young thing. So, get comfortable with finding something else that makes you happy. I just found that so liberating."

He also told the magazine - which is out 13 May - says he recently began to work through the “stuff that happened” to him when he was in One Direction, such as the emphasis on being good role models for their young fans.

Harry said: "In lockdown, I started processing a lot of stuff that happened when I was in the band,” explaining he was encouraged to be an open book “to get people to engage with you, to like you.”

After going solo in 2016 and ridding himself of the expectations, the former boy band member said: “I felt free.”