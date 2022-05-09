Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting a baby girl.

The couple -who already share Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months - shared a sweet gender reveal video on Instagram on Monday (09.05.22) with the news they were adding a daughter to their brood after they shared Hilaria was pregnant back in March.

After each of the family offers advice to the unborn child, The 38-year-old podcaster finally said: “I can’t wait to meet you, my daughter.”

Hilaria - who married the Emmy winner in 2012 - wrote in the caption of the video, which details why she went with the video route: "It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self.

"I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life.

Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me[red heart emoji].”

The former ‘30 Rock’ star - who also shares his 26-year-old model daughter Ireland with his ex Kim Basinger - also posted the sweet message and how “proud” he was of his family and Hilaria.

The 64-year-old actor said: “I am proud of you, my wife and family.”

At the time of the announcement, the couple said in a joint statement that their new addition was due in the autumn.

They said:"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands."

"We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team.""One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"