Katy Perry went bike riding with her family to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The ‘I Kissed A Girl’ hitmaker says cycling to the beach “was just so beautiful” after being asked how she was finding parenting her 20-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with her fiance Orlando Bloom.

The 37-year-old pop star told E! New’s The Daily Pop on Monday (09.05.22): "I'm soaking it all in.”

She added of her special day: "We got the time to go on a bike ride to breakfast. That's one of my favorite things to do in life, is ride my bike and ride with Daisy on the back. We rode at the beach, and it was just so beautiful, that California sun, that serotonin that I needed. And I was just, like, screaming how grateful I was and just, like, it just feels good to be a little unit. A little family."

Last week, Katy revealed that she wasn’t thinking of any more additions to her family due to her residency Katy Perry: PLAY at the Theater at the Resorts Hotel in Las Vegas.

She said: “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly.

“Especially a human.”

The ‘Dark Horse’ hitmaker did give an update about how her daughter was doing.

Katy said: “She’s running, she says ‘I love you,’ she colours [and] she’s got pigtails.

The American Music Award winner labelled herself as a “mom pusher” and thinks that life is more than your work.

Katy said: “All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I’m a ‘mom pusher… don’t just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredibly ways when you have your own children."

The ‘American Idol’ judge also admitted to having “mom guilt” as she juggles both her career and family time.

Katy said: "[Mom guilt is there] for everyone. It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs. “I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy.”

She also enthused about her 45-year-old fiancee - who is also father to 11-year-old Flynn with his ex Miranda Kerr - and how he “pulls his weight” at home.

Katy said: “I have a great partner that is such a wonderful help. And when I’m not working, I’m just in 24/7 mom-zone. And when Orlando’s in between films, he’s there pulling the weight. We’re just a great team.”