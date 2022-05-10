Kris Jenner has been "sworn to secrecy" over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's upcoming wedding.

The 66-year-old star - whose eldest daughter got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer in October 2021 after less than a year of dating - insisted she'll be "sitting in the background" and keeping tight lipped to avoid getting into any "trouble" by spilling details before the big day.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, she laughed: "I have been sworn to secrecy. If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!

"I am just gonna sit in the background. And not say a word because I don't want to get in trouble."

Meanwhile, filming is already under way for the second season of 'The Kardashians', and it's said viewers will see Kourtney and Travis' romance play out on screen.

Kris added: "When you see everybody go through what they're going through and evolve, and get out to the other side ... the show can be a lot of different things to a lot of different people.

"But hopefully it's inspirational, and you're coming to a place where you can see a family that loves each other very much."

Although the loved-up pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas recently, the wedding wasn't legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage license.

However, the duo are said to want to host an "intimate ceremony" with their loved ones.

A source previously said: "They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends."

Kourtney hasn't been married before, but she has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick, While Travis has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-spouse Shanna Moakler.