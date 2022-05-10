'The Big Lebowski' star Jack Kehler has died, aged 75.

The prolific character actor's son Eddie Kehler confirmed to Deadline that his father - who played The Dude’s (Jeff Bridges) landlord Marty in the 1998 cult classic crime comedy - passed away at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday (07.05.22) from complications of leukemia.

The Philadelphian appeared in over 60 feature films, including 'I Love You to Death', 'Forces of Nature' and 'Men in Black II'.

Jack was waiting tables in New York at the age of 24 when he decided to make a career change and was keen on theatre.

He recalled in an interview with Backstage: “I made a list of four things I liked and felt connected to, even though I didn’t know how to do them. One was theatre."

His acting career began at New York City's Actors Studio - renowned for refining and teaching method acting - and he landed his first role in 1983's sci-fi flick 'Strange Invaders' as a gas station attendant.

He went on to land roles in series such as 'McKenna' and 'Murder One' in the 1990s.

Other hit shows he's appeared in include 'Mad Men', '7th Heaven' and 'NYPD Blue, 24', 'Bones', 'Monk' and 'ER'.

He also appeared on the big screen in blockbusters 'Lethal Weapon 4', 'Invincible', 'Pineapple Express', and 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who S****** Me'.

The late star last appeared on screen - as a landlord again - in the Hulu series 'Love, Victor' in 2021.

Jack is survived by Eddie, his wife Shawna Casey, daughter-in-law Mari-Anne, and his grandson Liam.