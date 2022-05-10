Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé "hated" Donkey Konga.

The video game series - which centred on the adventures of the title ape character in a platform gaming setting - was launched by Nintendo in 1981 and the whole franchise has sold over 80million copies worldwide but former Nintendo America boss Reggie has now called its musical gaming spin-off it the “best worst game” he was ever involved with.

He told G4: "I have to tell you, as an executive, I hated Donkey Konga. I hated it!I fought with our parent company… I thought it was going to hurt the Donkey Kong brand. Personally, I didn’t find it a lot of fun to play. I pushed back hard! But you know what? We launched it, the first game actually sold reasonably well. But boy, I was not a fan!"

However, the former gaming boss - who departed the company in 2019 after decades of service - went on to name the Nintendo Switch as the "favourite" console he has worked on because it was the "culmination" of all his lessons learned.

"My favourite console has to be the Switch. With the Switch, all of the lessons that I had learned with the DS, with the Wii, even with the Wii U and the 3DS, all of that was applied to the Nintendo Switch to make it the success it was. From unveiling it on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon and ads at the super bowl - which had never been done before. The marketing was great, the games lineup was great - and not just at launch, that has continued. That was a historical challeenge for the company. The Switch was the culimnaition from my perspective of all the lessons I had learned.