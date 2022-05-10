Snapchat has teamed up with Cameo to produce celebrity-based adverts.

The pic-swapping app will collaborate with Cameo - which allows celebrities to interact with their fans via personal video messages - for the Snap x Cameo Advertiser Program to allow stars to create "highly-performant short-form advertising content."

In a blogpost, Cameo said: "For decades, brands have leveraged the power of celebrities to influence consumer purchases or increase awareness. But the face of fame is rapidly evolving, and the Creator Economy has paved the way for social media stars, reality TV contestants, world-famous gamers and more to work alongside established celebrities as brand ambassadors and influencers. Since its launch in 2020, Cameo for Business has bridged the gap between brands and over 45,000 talent — ranging from actors, athletes, musicians, reality stars, influencers and more — making sure brands can capture culture with swipe-stopping content. Today, Cameo for Business is partnering with Snap to create the Snap x Cameo Advertiser Program, which offers Snapchat brand partners access to Cameo stars creating highly-performant short-form advertising content."

Cameo - which launched back in 2017 but saw an increase in popularity during the COVID-19 lockdowns - has seen the likes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum Caitlyn Jenner and 'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan connect with their fans for a fee and Peter Naylor, VP of Sales, Americas, Snap explained that the collaboration is "perfect."

He said: "Cameo and Snapchat are perfect for each other and we’re thrilled to bring our partners even more flexibility and opportunity to reach the hearts and minds of our community.