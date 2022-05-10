Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter is "doing well".

The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie into the world via surrogate in January but the tot has only just been allowed home from hospital and the pair are "thrilled" to have her with them.

A source told People magazine: "Their daughter is doing well. She is still tiny, but catching up every day. They both just want to hold and snuggle her. They are already great parents."

The 'Baywatch' actress revealed on Mother's Day on Sunday (08.05.22) that her daughter had spent the first few months of her life in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Sharing a photo of Malti on Instagram for the first time, she wrote: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

The 'Baywatch' star als thanked the doctors and nurses who have cared for her baby girl.

Priyanka - who has been married to Nick since 2018 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad***. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Nick also took to social media to wish his wife a happy Mother's Day.

The 28-year-old star wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day.

"Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you.(sic)"