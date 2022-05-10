Apple has "considered" launching an Uber Eats food delivery service.

The tech giant behind the iPhone and the iPad are already set to launch a "buy now, pay later" in a similar vein to Klarna and AfterPay but are said to have considered creating a food delivery app to rival the likes of Instacart and Uber Eats but it would be integrated with Apple's Health app.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote in his PowerOn newsletter: "There are a few new Apple services in development. The next two we should see: the iPhone hardware subscription program and “buy now, pay later” for Apple Pay transactions. The company has also explored some Instacart-like service that integrates with nutrition data in the Health app. That’s probably a doozy to pull off and sounds fairly low-margin. I’m also hoping for some bigger upgrades to TV+ but Apple Fitness+ is to expand with a bunch of new workout types with iOS 16 this year."

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously explained that the future of the tech giant would focus on "health" and that it would be the company's "greatest contribution" to mankind.

He said: "I believe, if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’ it will be about health. We are taking what has been with the institution and empowering the individual to manage their health. And we’re just at the front end of this.But I do think, looking back, in the future, you will answer that question: Apple’s most important contribution to mankind has been in health."