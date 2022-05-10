Nicky Hilton has thrown an all-blue baby shower.

The 38-year-old socialite is married to James Rothschild and the pair already have Lily-Grace, five, and Teddy Marilyn, four, together but are now expecting a baby boy and Nicky celebrated by throwing a blue-themed bash ahead of the expected arrival this summer.

Alongside a carousel of images from the day, Nicky wrote on Instagram: "Showered with so much love at baby boy's sprinkle! Thank you @aliceandolivia, @tinachencraig @parishilton for filling the room with my favorite people, sweets, treats and pregnancy cravings (hot tamales + dried mangoes). I loved every minute!"

On the day, the family indulged in all-blue sweet treats and the room covered in baby blue teddy bears and matching balloons, with Nicky's elder sister Paris, 41 , sharing her own post of photos from the party and gushing that she "can't wait" to meet her nephew.

She captioned the post: "Hosted the most beautiful baby shower for my gorgeous sis @NickyHilton with my fellow hostesses @TinaChenCraig @AliceAndOlivia! Can't wait to meet my baby nephew!"

In keeping with the blue theme, Nicky commented on the 'Paris In Love' star's post with a series of blue heart emojis while Tina Chen wrote: "Can’t wait to squeeze the little guy!"

The sex of the baby was first revealed towards the end of March, when Nicky's parents Kathy and Richard Hilton told of how "excited" they are to be welcoming a grandson, but it followed Nicky's claims that her "old-fashioned" mother was reluctant for her to find out the sex of her baby.

When asked directly about the sex of the baby, she said: "I'm finding out soon, maybe. But my mom doesn't want to me to find out. My mom's very old fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out. But we'll see."

However, the businesswoman and shoe designer then went on to acknowledge that while she is feeling "prepared" for the new baby - who is set to arrive in the summer - she still has to get nursery ready.

She said: "I feel pretty prepared being that it is number three but I do have to start getting the room ready!"