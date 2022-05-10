Denise Richards has reconciled with her daughter.

The 51-year-old actress revealed in February she had a "strained" relationship with 18-year-old Sami Sheen - who moved out of their home last year to live with her dad, Charlie Sheen - but it seems they have been repairing their relationship because they spent Mother's Day together on Sunday (08.05.22).

Sharing a series of selfies of the pair together, Sami wrote on Instagram: "happy mother's day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life [heart, champagne and flower emojis] (sic)"

Her famous mother replied: "Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother's Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. [prayer emoji] Thank you I love you so much[heart emoji] (sic)"

Denise's other teenage daughter, 16-year-old Lola - who she also has with ex-husband Charlie - also took the time to praise her "best friend and role model" on Mother's Day.

She wrote on her own Instagram account: "happy mother's day mom. my best friend and role model. u forever have saved me. thank you for staying by my side no matter what. I'll always do the same. i will do anything for u thank u for being such a light in my life. you have the biggest heart out there. i wouldn't be the person i am today without you. i love u to the moon and the stars mom. us forever [three hearts Emoji](sic)"

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who also has 10-year-old adopted daughter Eloise and is married to Aaron Phypers - insisted in February she and Sami would be able to repair their relationship.

She said: "Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.

“Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years. But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want.

“There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen's], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

Denise confirmed Sami is "not in school" at the moment and admitted she doesn't "agree with certain things" her daughter does.

She added: “But that’s okay. We can agree to disagree."

Sami previously claimed the home she lived in with Denise and Aaron was a "hell house".

In a video shared to TikTok, she wrote alongside footage of herself crying: “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …(sic)"

The footage then cut to the teenager smiling alongside the caption: "Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).(sic)"