EA has announced a new game based on 'Lord of the Rings.'

The gaming giants have teamed up with Middle-earth Enterprises to create a free-to-play collectible role-playing game called 'The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth' that will feature turn-based combat and a wide range of characters from the hit saga based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien and its hit film franchise.

Malachi Boyle, vice president of mobile RPG for EA said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games. The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters."

Electronic Arts - which is also the company behind 'The Sims' gaming franchise and the 'Harry Potter' games series - were responsible for the 'Lord of the Rings' games in the early 2000s but lost the rights in 2009 and Middle-earth Enterprises are "thrilled" to be working with the gaming giant once again.

Fredrica Drotos, chief brand and licensing officer for Middle-earth Enterprises told VGC: "We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans."

'The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth' is set to be beta-tested in summer 2022.