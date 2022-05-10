Kris Jenner is refusing to share details of daughter Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to avoid getting in trouble with the bride-to-be.

The 66-year-old matriarch has been "sworn to secrecy" when it comes to the upcoming official nuptials between her eldest daughter and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

She told PEOPLE magazine: “I have been sworn to secrecy. If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!

"I'm just gonna sit in the background and not say a word because I don't want to get in trouble."

Kourtney, 43, seems to want to keep her second trip down the aisle with the 46-year-old drummer Travis more private than their first "practice" wedding.

The couple - who got engaged last October after 10 months of dating - had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas on 3 April because they failed to obtain a license on time for the ceremony to be legally binding.

Days after the wedding, Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with former partner Scott Disick - shared some photos of the "practice" ceremony.

She captioned the images: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.(sic)"

Travis' first marriage to Melissa Kennedy lasted nine months until he filed for divorce in August 2002.

He married actress and Miss USA 1995 titleholder Shanna Moakler, 47, in October 2004 and the pair went on to have children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, before splitting in 2008.