Blake Lively reminds her children of her regalness at the 2018 Met Gala whenever they are "giving her attitude".

The 34-year-old actress - who has daughters Inez, five, Betty, two, and seven-year-old James with husband Ryan Reynolds - quipped that if her girls play her up, she reminds them who is boss by showing them her Versace gown she wore for the fashion fundraiser's 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' theme, complete with a crown, but her kids don't get fooled.

Taking part in Vogue‘s 'Life in Looks' series, she laughed: "It's something that when my kids are giving me attitude, I'm like, 'This is your mom.' I mean come on - I try to tell them that I'm real-life royalty and that they're lucky that I'm raising them.

"They don't buy it. They don't believe it."

The 'Gossip Girl' star always has a hand in the design of her ensembles and suggested several changes to make it all the more regal.

She recalled: “This one is actually a dress that they had made, but it had a train that was like this — it was a shorter train.

“So, we took this dress, and said, ‘Ok, can you guys add like 8 feet of train? Can you add beading on the inside?’ This had ruching in the middle, which kind of looked like it was too tight and pulling at the hips, so I was like, ‘We need to pick up that pattern here as well, so that it looks like a part of the dress.'”

Celebrity jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz created the makeshift crown out of brass and brown diamonds and paired it with emerald earrings.

Blake added: “And this was just a headpiece that Lorraine made, with these brown diamond and brass — it wasn’t even gold, it was brass — it was like bendable hardware store brass.

“These earrings she made the night before. She took these giant emeralds and stuck it on one of her sister, Ofira’s shield gold earrings, and she stuck an emerald on top, so, it was very makeshift.”