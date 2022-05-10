Lady Gaga's new-and-improved Haus Labs line is coming to Sephora on June 9.

The 'Hold My Hand' singer's cosmetics brand is entering a new chapter, with its "supercharged clean artistry makeup".

Gaga tweeted: “I’m extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand new supercharged clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years.

“At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup.

“I know you’re going to love them as much as we do! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping make this dream come true.

“The Future [is] Beautiful.”

According to a press release, the vegan, cruelty-free and clean brand's eye, lip, and cheek products are made with “new HausTech Powered Innovation”, using “science and skincare to create makeup that works to make your skin look and feel better while still delivering high performance and high pigments."

The 'A Star Is Born' actress created her beauty line because makeup "inspired bravery" in herself, and allowed her to "transform" her looks throughout her career.

The 36-year-old Oscar winner - who originally launched Haus Labs in partnership with Amazon in 2019 - said previously: "It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be.

"Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had.

"I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga. (sic)"

The new products will be available at select Sephora stores and online.