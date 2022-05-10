Jessica Biel says date nights are the key to keeping her nearly 10-year marriage to Justin Timberlake alive.

The couple - who have sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, 21 months, together - will celebrate a decade of marriage in October and they credit continually working on their relationship and making time for one another for keeping their bond as strong as ever.

Asked how she and Justin, 41, have maintained their relationship, Jessica, 40, said: “It’s a really good question, right? Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me, ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating’, and it’s so true.

“You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.

“It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable.”

The brunette beauty was delighted to have her husband by her side for the premiere of her new Hulu series 'Candy'.

She told ' Entertainment Tonight': “It’s always fun to celebrate something that you’re proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine – it feels special, it does.”

'Candy' sees her play real-life 1980s housewife turned axe murderer Candy Montgomery, who was accused and acquitted on self-defence for killing her friend and lover’s wife Betty Gore – played by Melanie Lynskey – with a three-foot long axe.

Jessica joked her curls in the show are similar to the perm Justin sported in the early days of fame.

She said: “We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls.

“Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls. And his mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It’s weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time.”