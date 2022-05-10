Anthony Anderson clubbed until 4am after his graduation because he refused to be out-partied by his younger fellow graduates.

The ‘Black-ish’ actor spent all night toasting finally getting his degree with a "bunch of 22-year-olds" and his son, Nathan.

He said: "I celebrated by going to a club called 'Brooklyn' on U street with my son, my best friend Jerry a.k.a. 'Skinnyboy' and several HU 2022 graduates.

"We partied ’till 4am – and for the record, I still got it! I was not going to be out-partied by a bunch of 22-year-olds!"

But the ‘Law and Order’ actor also admitted he was hungover the next day.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "Between you and me, I felt it the next morning, but that night I partied like a rock star."

The 51-year-old actor added he was hit with anxiety before he picked up his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree on Saturday (07.05.22) from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

He said he was worried "as my name was being called, some school official would come over to me and say, 'We're sorry to inform you at this late moment but you're one credit short, so we're not going to be able to let you walk across the stage', or that I failed my final exam in one of my classes."

Anthony added: "My proudest moment is a sense of completion. Finishing what I started almost 35 years ago.

"Walking across that stage receiving my degree as my son Nathan watches, who inspired me to return and finish college after he was accepted into Howard University."

Anthony dropped out of college when he was young due to financial reasons, but was inspired to return to school after his son Nathan was accepted into Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The father-of-two's plans to further his education are "up in the air" but he is considering going to grad school in order to receive a master's degree.

Anthony added: "I would love to teach eventually. Potentially at the collegiate level at Howard University. I can already see my name on my office door: 'Professor Anderson'."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actor marked his milestone by calling it "a full circle moment".

He exclaimed: “To quote Biggie, 'IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'"