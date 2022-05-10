Chris Pratt wants a "dozen" children with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 42-year-old actor and his 32-year-old wife are already parents to 21-month-old Lyla and not only are they expecting another baby together, the 'Jurassic World' actor - who also has nine-year-old son Jack from his marriage to Anna Faris - joked their family plans will go much further into the future.

Asked how many kids he eventually wants to have, he said: "Yup, dozens, dozens. We want to have one dozen children!"

The 'Avengers' star was speaking in a joint interview with his 'Jurassic World: Dominion' co-star Bryce Dallas Howard - who is mother to Theodore, 15, and 10-year-old Beatrice with husband Seth Gabel and was brought up with several siblings - and she claimed that she would "love" her fellow Hollywood star to have a big family.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, Chris and I were just talking about this, he's always really wanted a big family. And I'm from a big family, so I absolutely love that. I love that for you."

Chris admitted that he did want a big family before joking that it would be a "busy summer."

He said: "Yeah, it's true.It's gonna be a busy summer!"

Back in December, Chris and Katherine announced the news that they are expecting a baby together for the second time a when Katherine shared a picture of her baby bump to Instagram.

Upon the birth of their daughter Lyla back in August 2020, Chris said: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier!"

Katherine recently revealed Lyla has been "nesting" in preparation for welcoming a sibling into the world.

She wrote on Instagram: “The latest toddler treats I find around the house… all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids. Mamas girl is nesting [heart smiley emoji].

One of the items - a doll - was an heirloom the author herself has had since babyhood.

She added that the "doll to the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later.”