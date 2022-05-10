Katy Perry says having a child is the "best decision" she ever made.

The 'American Idol' judge has 20-month-old daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom and her life has got so much better since she welcomed her little girl into the world.

She gushed: "I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life."

And being a parent herself has given the 37-year-old singer even more appreciation for her own mom, Mary Hudson.

She gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm about to take my mom to dinner. A mother's job is never finished. I've grown so much and have even more respect for her after becoming a mother."

Katy feels "reborn" since having her daughter.

Asked her favourite part of being Daisy's mother, she said: "All the unconditional love.

"[It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes - and the joy. For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It’s like you get to be reborn as well."

To celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday (08.05.22), Katy, Orlando - who also has 11-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - and Daisy took a bike ride to the beach and had a "beautiful" time.

Katy said: "One of my favourite things to do is ride bikes and so I got to ride bikes with my daughter this morning to breakfast.

"We woke up, we were on the bicycle, it was beautiful. We rode by the beach and then we went to a fabulous breakfast. ...I had a really nice time and created just a beautiful memory in the California sun."

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker recently praised her 45-year-old fiance for being a "great partner".

She said: “I have a great partner that is such a wonderful help. And when I’m not working, I’m just in 24/7 mom-zone. And when Orlando’s in between films, he’s there pulling the weight. We’re just a great team.”