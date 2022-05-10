Dolly Parton and Doja Cat have teamed up with Taco Bell for 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical.'

The 75-year-old country music legend has joined forces with the popular fast food chain to work on a production based on Doja's successful campaign to convince the company to reinstate their Mexican Pizza onto the menu.

Alongside an image of the script, Dolly wrote on Instagram: "I'm making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell. Here it is y'all! We're making a musical about my favorite pizza, the Mexican Pizza! I can't wait for you to see it!(sic)"

Back in March, Doja Cat created a jingle about the menu item and posted it on TikTok, which will serve as the basis for the upcoming special after it was pitched in another TikTok by Victor Kunda.

In the viral video, Doja raps: "Mexican Pizza is the pizza for you and me

"Said Mexican Pizza is the pizza for you and me

"I got beans

"I need meat

"I need a shell with a sauce and cheese

"I give you hell if you cross me."

The 'Jolene' hitmaker will appear alongside her fellow Grammy Award winner Doja in the musical, along with Victor Kunda and the trio are reportedly set to be joined by a host of special guests who are yet to be announced.

The show will be written by Hannah Friedman - who is behind hit films and shows such as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', 'Willow, 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp' - and the score will be penned by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who are known for penning 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical', based on the mammoth Netflix period drama.

Dolly previously explained that she was also keen for the once-popular menu item to make a comeback to the fast food chain.

She said: "I think they should [come back!].

"I like soft-shell tacos. I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you're riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that."

'Mexican Pizza: The Musical' is set to premiere Thursday, May 26 on Taco Bell's official TikTok page.