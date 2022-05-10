Kelly Ripa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ co-host is “fully vaccinated and boosted” and is taking “all necessary precautions” after coming down with the virus over the weekend, according to a written Instagram Story posted on Monday (09.05.22).

The 51-year-old television personality told her followers that for their Tuesday fill of her and Ryan Seacrest was guaranteed as the episode was “already pre-taped”.

Kelly added that she is "looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over”.

She quipped that the illness gave her “the peace and quiet” she wanted for Mother’s Day from her husband Mark Consuelos, 51, and their kids; Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19.

On a snap of coffee, pastries and coffee, Kelly wrote: "On a lighter note, I did receive the peace and quiet I requested for Mother's Day,” before adding: "Thanks for understanding."

Kelly is the latest in a string of television hosts to test positive for the virus. Stephen Colbert - who originally was struck down the by the virus late last month - and his “symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID” prompted a shut down of production until an unspecified date.

The CBS talk show posted on Twitter: “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel returned to hosting his show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' with jokes about how his "preexisting conditions" - his small kids seven-year-old daughter Jane and five-year-old son Billy - made his ordeal a bit tougher than he would have liked.

The 54-year-old funnyman quipped: “I had it pretty easy. I was tired. I had a little bit of a headache. But those are also the symptoms of having children. So it may have been pre-existing conditions.”