Cait Fairbanks is “honoured” to be involved with ‘The Young and The Restless’ first same-sex wedding.

The 28-year-old actress - who brings to life Tessa Porter on the CBS soap opera that has since ran since 1973 - says she cherishes “the importance” of the plot point that sees her character tie the knot to her girlfriend of five years Mariah Copeland because of its historical significance and how it shows an unrepresented community.

Cait told PEOPLE magazine: "I feel especially honored to be a part of this moment because I understand the importance of it.It's like the best coffee you could ever have going into a scene because you know what this isn't just a couple talking, it's also representing on screen so many people who haven't really had that opportunity to be themselves, and every time I come to work I am reminded of that."

She added: "This is a really proud moment for the show, and I hope there will be some really juicy storylines to keep the connection going strong on screen.”

Camryn Grimes - who plays Mariah - gushed about being involved in the story was “such a joy” due to being a fan-favourite couple.

The 32-year-old actress said: "Our relationship has been incredibly supported by the fans so far, and that's what makes this such a joy.”

She added: "We feel like we get to give this gift back to them, and they get to watch our characters just be happy and in love, and it's a huge culmination of their relationship's journey.”

Camryn - who came out as bisexual in 2019 - says her experiences have made her “understand the weight” of moments such as these.

She said: "I've been so moved over the years about how many different stories I've heard — that a fan had a family member watch 'Teriah' and now they are able to explain their own relationship to them better, or our love helped them come out. It has been really beautiful and humbling because you really understand the weight of what you do.”